Nargis appointed BNP vice-chairman, Yasin named chairperson’s adviser

BNP has appointed Nargis Begum, wife of the late BNP standing committee member Tariqul Islam, as the party’s vice-chairman.

Besides, Haji Aminur Rashid Yasin, BNP’s relief and rehabilitation affairs secretary, has been appointed as a member of the party chairperson’s advisory council.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh appointments in a press release on Wednesday (12 March).

Nargis previously served as the convener of the BNP’s Jessore district unit.

Party sources said the two leaders were given the new roles as part of the party’s ongoing organisational restructuring.