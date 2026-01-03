Nagorik Oikya President Manna’s nomination cancelled in Bogura-2

The nomination papers of Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna and former Jatiya Party MP Shariful Islam Jinnah have been cancelled in the Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency.

Returning Officer Md Toufiqur Rahman cancelled Manna’s nomination due to inconsistencies in the information provided in his affidavit.

The decision was announced around 3:30pm today after scrutiny of the nomination papers by the Deputy Commissioner and district Returning Officer Md Toufiqur Rahman.

According to the returning officer, Jinnah did not submit the asset statement form along with his affidavit. His nomination was cancelled subsequently.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/nagorik-oikya-president-mannas-nomination-cancelled-bogura-2-4071451