Nagarik Committee set to form political party

Jatiya Nagarik Committee started preparations to form a youth-based political party, with organisational activities underway across the country. They are now working on committees at the upazila level.
At the same time, the anti-discrimination student movement geared up its organisational activities, and is now forming committees at the district level. Leaders of both organisations are regularly speaking on different national issues, appearing at different programmes, and visiting districts to set up root-level structures.
Both organisations have already restructured themselves and have been operating from separate offices in the Rupayan trade center in the capital’s Banglamotor area.
The Nagari Committee has grown its membership base to 107 through two phases of recruitment. On 9 December, the committee was restructured with the appointment of eight joint conveners, eight joint member secretaries, five co-spokespersons, four joint chief organisers, and 14 organisers.
Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, has been nominated as the chief organiser of the platform, while some 20 organisers have been assigned for 20 particular zones across the country. Some former leaders of religion-based and left-leaning student fronts were among the Nagarik Committee leaders.
Coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement played a key role in the July-August uprising. The coordinator team was initially limited to 65 members and was later expanded to 158. On 22 October, the team was dissolved and replaced by a four-member convening committee, followed by an 18-member executive committee on 21 November 21. The executive committee now comprises 22 members.
The Awami League government fell on 5 August in the face of the student-people uprising. The Nagarik Committee began its journey on 8 September, to consolidate the spirit of the uprising and rebuild the nation accordingly.
There have been discussions over formation of a new political party, combining leaders from these two platforms. However, it may take another two to three months for the party to emerge formally.
The Nagarik Committee began its expansion through the formation of a representative committee for Jatrabari on 8 November. Till date, a total of 67 committees have been formed at the upazila and thana level, with 21 in the capital and 46 in districts.
The Dhaka committees include Jatrabair, Hatirjheel, Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Mirpur, Gulshan, and Turag, while among the rural committees are Fatulla, Siddhirganj, Sonargaon, Khulna Sadar, Kushtia Sadar, Netrakona Sadar, Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Bakerganj in Barishal, Muradnagar in Cumilla, Bhuiyanpur in Tangail, Fakirhat in Bagerhat, and Sariakandi in Bogura.
The maximum age limit for members is set at 50 years, and they comprise professionals, including teachers, lawyers, writers, physicians, engineers, and homemakers. The committees are largely youth-oriented, which will transition into convening committees within 60 days.
Samanta Sharmin, spokesperson for the Nagarik Committee, said they are planning to form representative committees at the upazila level by December. Besides, a committee is working to draft a constitution, and it will be finalised with opinions from stakeholders.
Despite no formal announcement, preparations are being taken to form a new political party through the Nagarik Committee, with the next parliamentary election under consideration. Multiple sources told Prothom Alo that the party will operate under a different name, while the committee will remain as a civic platform.
Samata Sharmin said they are planning to make a formal announcement after strengthening the organisational structure. It is likely to take two to three months.
The anti-discrimination student movement began its expansion activities by forming a convening committee in Kushtia on 2 November. So far, they have formed committees in 17 districts, three metropolitan areas, one university, and one polytechnic institute. Only students are being placed in the committees, while the size varies from place to place.
At the metropolitan level, committees have been formed in Cumilla, Rangpur, and Barishal, while in Jahangirnagar University at the university level. Among the districts, Narail, Chuadanga, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Sherpur, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Cumilla, Rangpur, Jashore, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet, and Gazipur got committees for the anti-discrimination student movement.
Umama Fatema, spokesperson for the movement, said they discussed formation of committees in all districts by December. “Some committees have been prepared and are being announced in phases. Let’s see if we can complete the announcement within December.”
Regarding a party charter, she said their executive committee discussed the issue but prioritised the formation of different organisational cells. “The office and media cells have already been formed. Once various cells are formed, work on the party constitution will be progressed.”
