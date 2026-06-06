Multiple push-in attempts by BSF foiled along border in 24 hours: BGB

The individuals involved in BSF’s push-in attempts were unable to enter Bangladesh and were staying in the no-man’s land or zero-line area. Photo: UNB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) foiled attempts by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to push 79 people into Bangladesh through separate border points in five districts over the past 24 hours till Saturday morning

The BGB members prevented push-in attempts through the bordering areas of Netrakona, Naogaon, Lalmonirhat, Panchagah and Jhenaidah district, said Shariful Islam, media officer of BGB headquarters on Saturday.

According to the statement, the BGB members form Maheshpur Battalion (BGB-58) in Jhenaidah foiled attempt of three individuals to enter Bangladesh from India through Jadabpur border.

BGB patrol members took position along the zero line and prevented their entry, forcing them to return to Indian territory.

In Naogaon, the members of BGB-16 Battalion obstructed entry of 17 individuals into Bangladesh through Karamdanga border.

Meanwhile, in Lalmonirhat, the BGB members under Teesta Battalion (BGB-61) prevented illegal entry of 21 people into Bangladesh from India along Barkhata and Poyshottibari border areas in Hatibandha and Patgram upazilas of the district.

Besides, BGB members under the Lalmonirhat Battalion (15 BGB) stopped an attempt to push seven individuals into Bangladesh through the Dighaltari border area.

The same battalion also thwarted another attempt involving four people at the Durgapur border.

BGB said they were currently staying in a char area on the Indian side outside the barbed-wire fence, while security forces continue close monitoring of the situation.

In Panchagarh, Indian authorities reportedly brought 10 individuals to an area outside Barobari Pradhanpara border area in Panchagarh under Nilphamari Battalion (56 BGB), border fence.

A flag meeting was subsequently held between BGB and the Border Security Force (BSF) at the company commander level.

During the meeting, BSF claimed that the individuals were Bangladeshi nationals but failed to provide supporting evidence, according to the BGB statement. The matter remains under close observation.

Meanwhile, 16 to 17 individuals who had earlier been gathered at a government primary school in Assam’s Mahadev Police Station area opposite the Kochugora border under Netrokona Battalion (31 BGB) were relocated to an area adjacent to BSF’s Chikni camp opposite the Lengura border due to BGB’s firm position.

The border force said it is maintaining heightened vigilance in the area and closely monitoring developments

Reiterating its position, BGB said any attempt to push people across the border in violation of international border management norms, existing laws and bilateral understandings between Bangladesh and India is unacceptable.

No individual or group will be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally through the border, the force said, adding that it remains fully committed to protecting the country’s sovereignty and border security and is prepared to deal with any situation.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/multiple-push-attempts-foiled-along-borders-24-hours-bgb-1455216