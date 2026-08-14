Morgan Stanley ends 3-year pause on Bangladesh index reviews, to resume in Nov

In a significant boost to the global credibility of Bangladesh’s capital market, MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) has announced that it will resume regular index reviews and implement corporate events for the MSCI Bangladesh Indexes starting November 2026.

The recent decision ends a more than three-year hiatus during which the global index provider placed the Bangladeshi market under “special treatment” in 2023 because of a controversial floor price mechanism introduced in 2022.

An MSCI special treatment is a protective mechanism under which MSCI modifies or freezes its standard index review rules for specific countries or individual stocks facing severe market disruptions.

In its August 2026 Equity Index Review report released on Wednesday, MSCI said it would not make any changes for Bangladesh in the current August cycle but would begin moving towards normalisation.

“MSCI will resume the implementation of index review changes as well as corporate events for the MSCI Bangladesh Indexes starting from the November 2026 Index Review,” the report confirmed.

The index provider initially made the announcement for the MSCI global standard indexes on 5 August.

Ending the ‘special treatment’ era

Relations between the country’s stock exchanges and global institutional investors soured in 2022 after the market regulator imposed floor prices to prevent a market crash amid economic volatility caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While the measure was intended as a safety net, it effectively blocked natural price discovery and restricted stock trading, making it nearly impossible for foreign fund managers to enter or exit positions.

In response, MSCI introduced the special measures in February 2023, freezing all updates to Bangladesh’s indexes and suspending the inclusion of corporate events such as rights issues, buybacks and mergers.

The move effectively sidelined Bangladesh from the global investment landscape for passive funds that track MSCI benchmarks.

The situation began to shift in June this year, when the newly reconstituted Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), led by Chairman Masud Khan, lifted all remaining floor prices and pledged to keep the market free from artificial interventions.

MSCI has since formally welcomed the removal of the floor prices, paving the way for the resumption of regular index reviews.

A ‘green signal’ for global investors

Salim Afzal Shawon, head of research at BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited, told The Business Standard that MSCI is the most widely used index provider among major institutional investors and fund managers worldwide.

“MSCI regularly evaluates how easy it is for foreigners to invest and how ‘investable’ a market is. Bangladesh is currently part of the MSCI Frontier Market Index. Following the installation of the floor price, MSCI took special measures because the normal flow of trading was obstructed,” Shawon explained.

“The fact that index review changes and corporate events will be implemented normally from November 2026 is a very strong signal to global investors. It suggests that the Bangladeshi market is finally returning to a market-driven, normal state. This will undoubtedly enhance our appeal to international capital,” he added.

Why MSCI matters

For emerging and frontier economies, an MSCI classification is more than just a label. It can determine how easily international funds can access a market and how much capital is directed towards it.

Trillions of dollars in global funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly mimic these indexes. When MSCI adds a stock or increases a country’s weighting, funds that track the relevant benchmark may need to buy those shares, potentially generating significant capital inflows.

A senior researcher at an asset management company noted that MSCI is far more influential in this region than other providers like FTSE.

“For a frontier market like ours, the MSCI Frontier Markets Index is the primary yardstick. Periodic rebalancing affects the weight of our stocks, which directly impacts liquidity and price stability,” he said.

Current standing and constituents

The MSCI Bangladesh Index currently features seven high-cap stocks that meet the criteria for global investability: Square Pharmaceuticals, Grameenphone, British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh, Robi Axiata, Beximco Limited, Renata, and United Power.

These seven companies collectively represent a free-float market capitalisation of approximately $1.96 billion.

Furthermore, the broader MSCI Bangladesh Investable Market Index (IMI), which includes mid and small-cap firms, currently lists 36 Bangladeshi stocks.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/stocks/morgan-stanley-ends-3-year-pause-bangladesh-index-reviews-resume-nov-1514621