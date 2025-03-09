Mob justice is not justice

In a civilised society, justice must be dispensed through legal channels, not through the hands of an enraged mob. Yet in Bangladesh, mob justice remains an enduring stain on our social fabric, exposing the failures of law enforcement and the growing distrust in the judicial system. How much longer will we tolerate such barbarism? How many more lives must be lost before we say, “enough is enough”?

Mob justice—where a group of people takes the law into their own hands, often inflicting brutal violence or even death upon an accused individual—has become alarmingly common. The victims of these frenzied attacks are often not hardened criminals but mere suspects, caught in the unforgiving grip of public paranoia. A man accused of theft, a woman behaving “unusually,” or even someone falsely rumoured to be a child abductor can become a target. In a country that aspires to uphold the rule of law, this is nothing short of a national disgrace.

Despite repeated calls for reform, the state has failed to take a firm stance against mob violence. The root of the problem lies in both inadequate law enforcement and an alarming lack of consequences. Perpetrators of mob lynchings often walk free because they are not seen as individual criminals but as part of an uncontrollable crowd. This impunity only emboldens others to do the same. If the justice system cannot ensure fair trials and lawful punishment, public confidence erodes, and mob rule takes over.

Recent incidents paint a terrifying picture. On March 3, two young men were lynched in Chattogram’s Satkania after being suspected of robbery. No trial, no evidence—just swift, brutal execution at the hands of an enraged mob. A day earlier, in Char Fasson, Bhola, a man was subjected to unspeakable cruelty—his eyes gouged out and fingers severed—on mere suspicion of theft. On March 1, in Lalmatia, two young women were harassed and mobbed simply for smoking in public. These incidents are not isolated—they are part of a terrifying trend in which innocent people are assaulted, mutilated, and even killed without recourse to justice.

Worse still, even law enforcement officers are falling victim to mob violence. In Chattogram’s Patenga on February 28, a police sub-inspector was viciously attacked by a mob at a checkpoint. A traffic sergeant was recently assaulted for simply trying to do his job. When those meant to uphold the law become victims of unchecked public rage, what hope is there for ordinary citizens?

This escalating crisis demands a firm, zero-tolerance approach. The state must abandon its defensive posture and launch an all-out war against mob violence. Half-hearted condemnations and reactive measures will not suffice. Instead, we need aggressive policy changes, decisive enforcement, and clear legal consequences.

First, the police and other security forces must regain control. Officers must be empowered to act decisively, without fear of backlash or political interference. Currently, law enforcement officials hesitate to intervene in mob violence, fearing public anger or political repercussions. This must change. The government must send a clear message—those who participate in mob lynchings will face immediate arrest and prosecution.

Second, swift legal action must be taken against perpetrators. Bangladesh already has laws in place to prevent mob violence, yet these laws are rarely enforced. Special courts should be established to fast-track trials of those involved in lynchings. A few high-profile convictions would send a strong message that mob justice will no longer be tolerated.

Third, community engagement is crucial. Political parties, religious leaders, and civil society organisations must actively campaign against mob violence. Too often, political divides prevent meaningful reform, but this issue transcends partisanship. It is a national problem that demands a united response.

Fourth, the role of social media in spreading panic and misinformation cannot be ignored. Many mob attacks are triggered by unverified rumours that spread like wildfire online. The government must invest in digital literacy campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of acting on misinformation. Simultaneously, tech companies and law enforcement should work together to track and remove incendiary content before it leads to violence.

Finally, the government must acknowledge that mob justice is symptomatic of a deeper crisis—a failing legal system that does not inspire public trust. Many people resort to mob violence because they believe criminals will otherwise go unpunished. Strengthening the judiciary, ensuring faster case resolutions, and eliminating corruption within law enforcement are critical to restoring public faith in the rule of law.

With the potential for mob violence increasing due to various reasons, the government must act now, deploying additional security forces to public spaces and making it clear that any form of vigilantism will be met with the full force of the law. If necessary, a special task force should be established, comprising the police, RAB, and military, to conduct joint operations aimed at dismantling criminal groups and preventing mob violence. Law enforcement must move from a passive to a proactive stance, ensuring that not a single instance of mob justice goes unchecked.

Enough is enough. We cannot allow our society to be governed by fear and chaos. The government must take decisive action, and we, as citizens, must demand nothing less than an end to this madness. The rule of law is the bedrock of any civilised nation—without it, we are lost.

Abdulla Al Rafi is a journalist.

Views expressed in this article are the author’s own.