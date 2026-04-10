Missed opportunity: Why vocational training fails in Bangladesh

Graphics: TBS

For years, money sent home by Bangladeshi workers abroad has done more than support families; it quietly helped keep the economy steady when exports wobbled or reserves ran low.

Remittances are not an abstract line on the balance sheet — they are the closest thing Bangladesh has to a financial shock absorber.

Over the years, that dependence has grown further. Last fiscal year, remittances made up 6.57% of GDP, making labour migration no longer just a livelihood choice for individual households, but a pillar of the economy itself.

Yet this lifeline comes with limits. Bangladeshi workers face higher visa rejection rates, carry a weaker passport than many of their regional peers, and are paid less for the same work in overseas labour markets.

These gaps are shaped by politics, employer preferences, and recruitment systems. But beneath all of that lies a much simpler problem: most Bangladeshi workers go abroad with very few certified skills.

Labour export may function as an unofficial development strategy, but the pipeline that should prepare workers for better jobs remains thin. This is where the system starts to break down, inside the vocational training centres meant to equip workers for the markets they are being sent to.

So why does Bangladesh continue to neglect what could have been one of the most practical lifelines in its education system?

The institutional failure

Despite persistent unemployment, vocational training centres remain deeply unpopular. Research published in the International Journal of Research Studies in Education shows that only 4% to 5% of secondary-level students enrol in vocational streams, compared to general education.

Many students instead drift into low-quality tertiary education, particularly the vast affiliate network of the National University of Bangladesh. These institutions absorb demand but offer limited labour market returns. Graduate employment outcomes remain weak, especially outside a handful of professional tracks.

Vocational training centres remain unappealing to Bangladeshi students largely because of the status hierarchy that shapes the country’s education system.

Every year, thousands of students who might otherwise consider vocational training are steered elsewhere by their families. A college under National University is seen as safer, more respectable. A degree is treated as an asset, even if it offers neither employable skills nor meaningful economic value.

But this unpopularity has its reasons. Vocational training centres do not guarantee direct employment. If vocational institutes could promise better employability, they would attract far more students.

Evidence from graduate and employer surveys points to a fundamental mismatch between training and work. Only around one in eight vocational graduates find a job within three months of completing their course, while nearly three in 10 take more than a year. Employers report that graduates often lack practical skills, familiarity with machinery, and job-ready experience.

One of the key problems in Bangladesh’s vocational education sector is that its curriculum has not been updated for a long time. Employers argue that the vocational system is out of step with the market, producing graduates for older, marginal trades even as demand grows for newer skills. Mohammad Tanvi Newaz, Lecturer, Human Resource Management, University of Newcastle

The credibility problem runs both ways. Nearly half of graduates say employers barely recognise their certificates, and a majority report that they are not trusted to apply their skills freely at work, according to a study by the Bangladesh Technical Education Board.

According to Mohammad Tanvi Newaz, lecturer of Human Resource Management at The University of Newcastle, one of the key problems in Bangladesh’s vocational education sector is that its curriculum has not been updated for a long time.

“Employers argue that the vocational system is out of step with the market, producing graduates for older, marginal trades even as demand grows for newer skills,” he says.

Unlike tertiary education, vocational training centres are meant to provide training aligned with the job market. However, they suffer from the same problem — curriculum lag.

There is also a widespread misconception that vocational training institutes are more expensive than tertiary education. For Bangladeshi families, even a small increase in cost compared to other types of education can feel intimidating.

Other challenges include a shortage of skilled professionals willing to work as instructors. Skilled professionals remain reluctant in teaching at vocational institutes for the same reason students avoid them — the status hierarchy.

The way ahead

Countries like Germany, Finland and South Korea have made vocational education an integral part of their education systems.

In Germany, vocational education is especially effective because it is anchored in the dual education system. Students split their time between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships within firms. This achieves two things: training is aligned with real production processes, and, as employers help shape curricula, the skills being taught match market demand.

However, since Bangladesh’s economy remains highly dependent on overseas workers, the Philippines provides a more relevant model. Philippine TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) is explicitly mapped to destination-country demand, including healthcare, caregiving, maritime, hospitality, construction, and shipbuilding. Training standards are benchmarked to the requirements of Gulf countries, East Asia, and OECD employers.

Newaz noted that Bangladesh needs to start treating vocational training as an industry that builds human capital, rather than as a welfare add-on to education.

He argued that the Bangladesh Technical Education Board should invest in branding and direct public communication to rebuild trust in vocational education.

“Right now, people mostly hear about vocational training through private brokers or poorly run institutes. If information comes directly from the regulator, families are more likely to trust it,” he said.

He suggested coordinated outreach by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, using radio, television, billboards, and rural roadshows targeted at students finishing the eighth grade.

According to Newaz, this approach would achieve three goals at once: curb misinformation from private training centres, build credibility around vocational pathways, and raise the social status of skills-based education.

“Once the regulator carries brand value, social acceptance follows. Enrolment will follow that,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/missed-opportunity-why-vocational-training-fails-bangladesh-1405656