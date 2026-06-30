Mirza Abbas showing steady recovery during treatment in Malaysia, party says

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member and Prime Minister’s Adviser Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed and his wife pose for a photo, 29 June 2026. Photo: Courtesy

BNP Standing Committee member and Prime Minister’s Adviser Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed is recovering steadily while undergoing treatment in Malaysia, the party said today (29 June).

Confirming the development, BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said Abbas is receiving regular leg therapy at the Pusat Rehabilitasi Neuro-Robotics and Cybernics Kebangsaan PERKESO Centre in Malaysia.

He said doctors have advised him to continue physiotherapy, walking and regular exercise as part of his rehabilitation.

Following a therapy session this morning, Abbas walked in an open area and performed light physical exercises with his wife, in line with doctors’ recommendations, Sayrul added.

Abbas fell seriously ill during iftar on 11 March and was initially admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where he underwent brain surgery.

On 15 March, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment. After spending around a month there, his condition improved.

Following doctors’ advice, Abbas was later transferred to Prince Court Hospital in Malaysia to undergo physiotherapy as part of his continued recovery.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/mirza-abbas-showing-steady-recovery-during-treatment-malaysia-party-says-1475466