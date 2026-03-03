Messi bags double as Miami battle back to down Orlando

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami fought back from 2-0 down to complete a 4-2 victory over Orlando City in Major League Soccer’s Florida derby today (2 March).

Reigning MLS champions Miami, beaten in their season-opener last week, looked to be heading for another defeat after dominant Orlando raced into a 2-0 first-half lead in front of their home fans.

Croatian international winger Marco Pasalic opened the scoring after 18 minutes, sweeping in a low finish from Ivan Angulo’s cross after Miami gave away possession in midfield.

Orlando made it 2-0 six minutes later after a surging run from right back Griffin Dorsey, who laid off into the path of Argentine striker Martin Ojeda to bury the finish.

Miami rallied and both Messi and Argentina international team-mate Rodrigo DePaul went close to pulling a goal back midway through the first half.

De Paul saw his rasping long-range effort parried away from Orlando’s Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the 28th minute. Crepeau then pulled off another superb save to deny Messi inside the area moments later.

Yet the game was transformed after half-time, with substitute Mateo Silvetti giving Miami a lifeline with a 25-yard screamer in the 49th minute.

Messi then made it 2-2 eight minutes later, gathering the ball on the edge of the area and whipping a left foot shot past Crepeau.

The Argentine maestro was then instrumental in putting Miami 3-2 up in the 85th minute, laying off a deft pass for Telasco Segovia to finish into the corner.

Messi then put the icing on the comeback in the 90th minute, his low, long-range free-kick sneaking beneath Crepeau to make it 4-2.