Mahin withdraws from Ducsu race, extends support to Baker

Mahin Sarkar, an independent candidate for the position of General Secretary (GS) in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, has withdrawn from the race.

He announced his support for Abu Baker Mojumdar, the GS candidate from the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BGCS) panel.

The announcement was made today (5 September) at a press conference held in front of Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus. Abu Baker Mojumdar was also present at the event.

Mahin was contesting from the independent panel of Jamaluddin Muhammad Khalid, the convener of the Swadhin Bangladesh Chhatra Sangsad, who is contesting for the vice president (VP) position from the ‘Shomonnito Shikkharthi Sangsad’ panel.

Khalid is a student of the Arabic Department from the 2018–19 academic session. Previously, he served as the president of the Islami Chhatra Andolan’s Dhaka University unit. Later, he resigned from that position and remained active as an activist on various university issues.

Mahin Sarkar said he made this decision out of a sense of responsibility toward the mass uprising and the spirit of unity. He stated, “In the upcoming Ducsu election, it is everyone’s responsibility to remain committed to the spirit of the mass uprising. Unity is needed through the power of the mass uprising, not only on the Dhaka University campus but everywhere.”

He added, “If the leadership of the Ducsu polls can be elected from the frontline leadership of the uprising, they will feel a greater sense of responsibility toward the students than anyone else. Abu Baker Mojumdar is a vanguard of the mass uprising. If he is elected as GS, that will be marked as my own victory. I express my support for Abu Baker Mojumdar. I urge my well-wishers and the students of Dhaka University to elect him as GS. His victory will be considered the victory of Mahin Sarkar.”

At the event, Abu Baker Mojumdar said, “I first met Mahin Sarkar on 6 June 2024. He told me then that the movement must succeed at any cost—even if it meant not going home during Eid. That’s where my journey with him began.”

Baker further said, “During the uprising, he organised the students of the dormitory areas. From the beginning of July, he used to say that we must focus our attention on the Parliament building. In the most difficult days of the mass uprising, they carried the movement forward.”

Mahin Sarker, who was the joint secretary of National Citizen Party (NCP), was expelled from the party citing “serious breaches of party discipline.”

The decision came on 18 August through a letter signed by NCP joint secretary (office) Saleh Uddin Sifat.

The letter stated that, due to serious violations of party discipline, Mahin Sarker has been suspended from his post and responsibilities by the party’s Convener Nahid Islam and Secretary Akhtar Hossain, until further notice.

Earlier, Mahin announced he will contest the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election as a candidate for the general secretary post.