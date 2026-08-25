Local govt polls: Rizvi asks BNP leaders, activists to back eligible candidates after scrutiny

BNP acting secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (24 August) instructed party leaders and activists to scrutinise candidates and support eligible ones in the upcoming local government elections.

Speaking to journalists after paying tribute and offering prayers at the graves of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia at Zia Udyan in Dhaka, Rizvi said leaders at the union, upazila and district levels have to scrutinise candidates and support eligible ones in the union parishad elections, as the polls will not be contested using party symbols this time.

He urged party members not to engage in unethical activities, saying the party chairman has taken strong action against those involved in misconduct in the name of the party since 5 August 2024.

He said the party’s responsibility now is to run the organisation in a disciplined and coordinated manner and properly implement the organisational activities directed by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Rizvi said the government’s programmes focus on public interest, human welfare, social protection and infrastructure development.

He urged party leaders and activists to inform people about these measures and remain connected with them.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/local-govt-polls-rizvi-asks-bnp-leaders-activists-back-eligible-candidates-after