Local elections first, national polls after reforms: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman speaks at a street rally organised by Chandpur district Jamaat on West Bazar Road in the district’s Hajiganj on 22 February 2025. Photo: UNB

The local government elections must be held promptly to ensure public access to services, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said today (22 February).

He made the remark as the chief guest at a street rally organised by Chandpur district Jamaat on West Bazar Road in the district’s Hajiganj.

The Jamaat Ameer said, “We want a national election only after ensuring political and administrative reforms in the country. Elections should be held under the proportional representation system so that no vote is wasted and every vote carries value.”

Shafiqur further said, “Those who extort money from vehicles are taking it from the pockets of 18 crore people, even from beggars. This extortion must stop.”

The rally was presided over by Advocate Masudul Islam Bulbul, a central Majlis-e-Shura member and Naib-e-Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, while Advocate Shahjahan Mia, the district Jamaat secretary, conducted the event.

Among the special guests were Jamaat-e-Islami Central Assistant Secretary ATM Masud, Central Executive Committee member Mobarak Hossain, and Dhaka South Assistant Secretary Kamal Uddin, among others.

The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Sadar Upazila Ameer Maulana Afsar Uddin Miyaji.

Thousands of party leaders, activists, and supporters attended the rally.