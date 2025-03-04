Leaders of NCP pay tribute to 1971 martyrs at National Memorial in Savar

Thousands of people came to pay floral tribute to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, Dhaka on Saturday, 16 December 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

As part of its first programme after its establishment as a political party, the leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar.

The party leaders and activists paid tribute to the martyrs at the National Memorial around 8am today (4 March), reports media.

After paying tribute, the leaders spoke to reporters. At that time, the Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Md Nahid Islam, said, “NCP will work to establish the Second Republic.”

Member Secretary of the party Akhtar Hossain said, “We expect the support of the people of the country.”

After this, they are scheduled to visit Rayerbazar to pay respect to the graves of the students and public who were martyred during the July uprising. Party sources said that they will offer prayers for the martyrs of the 2024 uprising at the Rayerbazar massacre site at 10 am.

Earlier, on the afternoon of 28 February, the National Citizen Party officially launched its journey as a new political party through a huge rally at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.