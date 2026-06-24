Labour market in Malaysia may reopen soon for Bangladesh: Adviser Zahed

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday expressed hope that Malaysia would reopen its labour market for Bangladeshi workers soon.

Discussions on the issue were positive, he said at a press briefing at the Press Information Department (PID) conference room at Secretariat on the progress of various government activities.

Asked whether Malaysia would reopen its labour market for Bangladesh following the Prime Minister’s visit, the adviser said, “It is actually difficult for me to answer this question. The relevant ministry is in a better position to respond as they attended the meetings. However, from what we have understood, the matter was discussed positively. I also noticed during some informal conversations that it seemed to me—though I would like to stress that I am not saying this with complete certainty—that the labour market may reopen very soon. We can certainly hope for that.”

Referring to the Media Commission, Zahed said the government does not want to rush into forming a Media Commission.

“Although the report of a previously formed commission on the issue is being given due importance the government does not fully agree with all of its recommendations. Time is being taken to develop an effective and independent regulatory framework through broader discussions and by taking new realities into consideration,” he said.

Responding to a question the adviser said that the BNP’s election manifesto did not explicitly promise the formation of a Media Commission.

Mentioning that earlier the commission’s report was the result of the efforts of qualified individuals and included opinions from various stakeholders, Zahed said as a political government, the current government has its own perspectives on the matter.

“The government also believes there are some shortcomings in the commission’s report. Therefore, a decision will be taken after incorporating the views of different stakeholders and considering new issues and developments,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/labour-market-malaysia-may-reopen-soon-bangladesh-adviser-zahed-1470691