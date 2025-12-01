Khaleda’s condition still critical; local, int’l doctors working with utmost care: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia remains in a critical condition as she continues to receive treatment at a hospital in the capital, with both local and international medical specialists involved in her care.

Speaking at a joining ceremony today (1 December) at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan political office, Fakhrul said the nation is deeply concerned about Khaleda Zia’s health. “She is extremely unwell. The entire nation is praying for her recovery. We also pray that Allah grants her good health so she can return to us and continue working for the country,” he said.

Fakhrul noted that all medical responsibilities have been entrusted to Dr Zahid, who will brief the media when necessary. “What I can say is that she is seriously ill, and our doctors are making every possible effort. Local and foreign specialists are involved in her treatment. They are trying their best,” he added.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, the interim government has formed several reform commissions. Through these commissions, we have signed a reform charter. A situation and environment have now been created in the country that is conducive to holding a free and fair election.

“The interim government has already announced that the election will be held in February 2026. Preparations are underway accordingly. We are very hopeful that the people of the country will seize this opportunity to form a truly representative parliament. Through forming such a parliament, they will establish a democratic government chosen by the people.”

“After overcoming many ups and downs, after much struggle, much bloodshed, and many sacrifices, we have gained an opportunity. Following this mass uprising, the chance has come to rebuild Bangladesh in a new way,” he added.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed was also present at the programme.