Khaleda Zia’s condition stable in London clinic

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at the London Clinic with multiple diseases, is in stable condition according to BNP media cell reports released on Friday.

After being admitted to the clinic on Wednesday, her eldest son and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is in London, was with her until midnight.

At that time, Khaleda Zia took food cooked by her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman.

“Tarique Rahman took breakfast from home for her mother Thursday morning,” a UK BNP leader said.

Khaleda Zia went to London by a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar from Bangladesh on Tuesday night for advanced treatment.

She arrived in London on Wednesday morning.

Later, the BNP chairperson was taken directly to the London Clinic, a specialized hospital in West London.

“The former prime minister’s treatment began there under Professor Dr Patrick Kennedy after Khaleda Zia was admitted to the London Clinic,” said her personal physician and BNP standing committee member Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications for a long time. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital 15 times due to various diseases.

The doctors of the Medical Board always recommended her for further treatment at the multidisciplinary advanced center abroad.

However she was not given the opportunity to receive treatment abroad. The changed situation after the fall of the Awami League government made it easier for her to get better treatment abroad.

A member of the BNP media cell said on Thursday night that Professor Kennedy will take the advice of the specialist doctors who need to be consulted while keeping Khaleda Zia admitted in the hospital.

He said: “On the first day, her eldest son Tarique Rahman spent time with Khaleda Zia at the London Clinic until midnight. Khaleda Zia ate food cooked by her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman.”

Tarique Rahman also went to the hospital on Thursday morning with breakfast and other food.

BNP media cell member also said that Khaleda Zia is quite cheerful. Her morale is very strong. Her physical condition is still stable.

