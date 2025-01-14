Khaleda still a symbol of unity and solidarity for BNP

Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad has written a political chronicle about Khaleda Zia, titled “Khaleda”. In this book, he commented, “Our political field has many players. Each one is a window through which a particular time period can be seen and understood. After Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sirajul Alam Khan, Siraj Sikder, and Tajuddin Ahmad, my current subject is Khaleda Zia.”

When politicians are in power, it is hard to understand their true popularity. State-run media and loyal propagandists place leaders on pedestals and constantly promote their glory. Politicians often use various tactics to inculcate “mandatory” reverence among their party members and supporters. Praising the leader becomes an essential task for party workers to retain their positions. However, once they are ousted from power, we often see their magnified glory dissipate like a bubble.

Among the politicians who have earned widespread respect and reverence from the people, even when out of power, Khaleda Zia undoubtedly is one of them. Many people, who are not aligned with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or its ideologies, still admire Khaleda Zia as a politician.