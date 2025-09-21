Justice reform in Bangladesh: A year of transformation and resolve to strengthen judicial independence

As Bangladesh marks the first anniversary of its ambitious Judicial Reform Roadmap, momentum continues to build for a more independent, transparent, and efficient justice system. The country is taking bold steps to strengthen judicial autonomy, restore public trust, and ensure equal access to justice

Left to right: Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh; Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Bangladesh; Michael Miller, Ambassador & Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Nicolas Weeks, Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh. Sketches: TBS

Later this week, we will travel to Barishal, accompanying Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on his national roadshow promoting judicial efficiency, transparency, accountability with, at its very heart, judicial independence. This journey has already begun to reshape the justice landscape across Bangladesh. This event coincides with a symbolic milestone: the one-year anniversary of the Judicial Reform Roadmap, launched on 21 September 2024.

That roadmap has guided the judiciary’s reform efforts in response to a popular call for independent justice delivery. It proposes a bold shift towards internal accountability and administrative independence. Over the past year, we have witnessed growing support among judges, legal professionals and policymakers, culminating in a national seminar on “Judicial Independence and Efficiency” in June.

Promoted by the Chief Adviser, the Law Adviser and the Attorney General—and backed by Bangladesh’s international partners—that gathering marked a pivotal moment in the country’s ongoing dialogue on the rule of law.

The momentum for judicial reform is both impressive and meaningful. Global practice shows that a justice system that is robust, independent and efficient is essential to rebuilding public trust in institutions.

By definition, the rule of law limits discretionary power, counters politicisation and ensures that all individuals are equal before the law—including in their right to due process. It guarantees that no person or group stands above the law.

Article 22 of the Constitution of Bangladesh enshrines the separation of the judiciary from the executive. Judicial reform—anchored in the principles of judicial independence, efficiency, equality and integrity—is a cornerstone for building Bangladesh’s future. Not just today, but for generations to come.

As long-standing partners of Bangladesh and supporters of judicial reform, we welcome the progress made. Key milestones include the introduction of a transparent, merit-based appointment system for judges; the establishment of court-user helplines; equitable justice services for women and men, girls and boys; the digitalisation of court processes; improved access to legal aid; greater recognition of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms; and steps to strengthen specialisation including the proposal to establish commercial courts capable of swiftly enforcing contracts.

The Chief Justice’s directives on accountability have further reinforced integrity and are essential to restoring public trust and institutional credibility.

Preparations for the establishment of a judicial secretariat are also underway, with draft legislation now under active consideration. Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has noted that “the process for establishing a separate judicial secretariat under the Supreme Court is nearly completed.”

This institutional shift will consolidate authority over judges, disciplinary and career matters within the judiciary itself, thereby affirming constitutional equity between the judiciary and the executive, and overcoming the longstanding imbalance that has historically undermined judicial independence.

These initiatives are not just technical improvements; they are building blocks for comprehensive structural reform and institutional autonomy.

Behind these reforms are real people—families seeking resolution, small businesses hindered by unresolved disputes, and victims of crime awaiting redress. Justice delayed is justice denied. These initiatives are not just technical improvements, they are building blocks for comprehensive structural reform and institutional autonomy.

Bangladesh’s moves towards judicial autonomy signal a strong commitment to the rule of law and lays the foundation for a more secure and business-friendly legal framework, making the country a more attractive destination for foreign investment.

Ultimately, the success of the judiciary’s transformation will be measured not only by institutional reforms, but by their impact on people´s lives—through faster case resolution, more predictable outcomes, and improved access to justice. When these changes become routine in the courtrooms, citizens’ perception of, and engagement with, the justice system will be re-defined. We stand with Bangladesh in this important effort.

Source:https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/justice-reform-bangladesh-year-transformation-and-resolve-strengthen-judicial