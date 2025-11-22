July Uprising’s iconic ‘saluting rickshaw-puller’ Sujon collects NCP nomination form from Dhaka-8

Sujon, the rickshaw-puller who became an iconic figure during the 2024 July Uprising for his symbolic salute, has collected a nomination form from the National Citizen Party (NCP) to contest the national election from Dhaka-8 constituency.

At a press conference held today (20 November) at the party’s temporary office in Banglamotor, the party’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary formally handed over the nomination form to Sujon.

Along with the party’s Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Sujon will contest the election against BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas in the same constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Sujon said, “Many people on Facebook were making various comments about me, but I neither pays attention to them nor feels intimidated. Even if I don’t have political activists behind me, I have the people with me. I have the support of ordinary students and expatriates.”

Issuing a warning, he said, “If anyone lays a hand on me, the people of this country will not tolerate it – no one will be spared.”

Referring to his decision to contest the election, he said, “If someone can stand for parliament after stealing money meant for orphans, why can’t I stand as a rickshaw-puller? If someone can enter parliament after dancing in theatres, then why can’t a rickshaw-puller go to parliament?”

Sujon further said he has stepped forward to speak for the people, especially rickshaw pullers and working-class communities, and to fight for their rights.

Earlier on 15 November, Khokon Chandra Barman, the man whose face was severely disfigured by police shotgun fire during the July Uprising, filed a nomination form to contest the national election from Sherpur-2 (Nakla-Nalitabari) as an NCP candidate.

This was announced on Friday (14 November) night via the official NCP Facebook page in a post captioned, “Khokon Bhai, a July-injured veteran and central committee member of the NCP, has filed his nomination for Sherpur-2.”

Khokon, a professional driver, was shot on 5 August 2024 in front of the Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka.