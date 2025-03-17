July uprising: New platform to launch in April

TBS Report

A poster shared by Ali Ahsan Zonaed on Facebook with the announcement of the new platform’s launch

A new platform on the spirit July uprising is set to be launched in April.

Ali Ahsan Zonaed, joint convenor of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, made the announcement in a Facebook post this evening (16 March).

“Although 36th July [2024] marked a new era in Bangladeshi politics, the aspirations of many who participated in the July uprising remain unfulfilled. The recognition and honouring of the martyrs and injured fighters of the movement are still incomplete. Under this circumstance, we have taken the initiative to establish a strong platform by uniting all political and social forces that support the uprising,” Zonaed, chief initiator of the new platform, said in the post.

He said, “Through this collective effort, we aim to genuinely implement the demands of the movement. We believe this revolution will be truly complete only when we establish competent and ethical leadership at all levels of society, ensure social justice and human dignity, provide social security, dismantle the existing fascist system, and take decisive action against hegemony.”

He stated that it is possible to rebuild Bangladesh based on a new political culture and a social contract that upholds religious beliefs and values.

Zonaed, also former president of Dhaka University’s Chhatra Shibir, urged all to actively join this initiative to help reshape Bangladesh in the aftermath of the uprising.