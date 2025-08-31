Jucsu polls: finalised panels set the stage for a tight contest

As the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election draws near, excitement has reached a fever pitch across the campus.

With the final lists for both the central and hall unions now released, campaigning is in full swing. From the lively tea stalls at Bot-tola to every corner of the campus, the election has swiftly taken over student discussions.

Campaigning will continue until 9 September, with voting scheduled for 11 September from 9am to 5pm. This year’s polls promise to be fiercely competitive, with nearly all major political organisations fielding full panels.

In addition to political student groups, cultural alliances, indigenous student groups, and independent candidates have also formed panels, setting the stage for a lively contest across nearly every position.

So far, a total of 8 different panels are contesting for Jucsu.

Sampritir Oikya: an inclusive panel for a diverse university

The progressive students’ inclusive panel, Sampritir Oikya (Unity of Harmony), has drawn wide attention for announcing the most diverse slate of candidates.

It includes 11 female candidates, seven indigenous candidates, and representatives from Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian communities.

Amartya Roy, former president of the Jahangirnagar University Chhatra Union (part), is contesting for vice president, while Shoron Ehsan is running for general secretary.

Nur E Tamim Srot and Faria Zaman are running for the joint general secretary (male and female) positions.

Shibir’s comeback after 30 years: Samannito Shikkharthi Jote

After more than three decades, Islami Chhatra Shibir has returned to the campus political scene.

Contesting under the Samannito Shikkharthi Jote (Coordinated Student Alliance), Shibir has nominated Arifullah Adib for the vice president position, while Mazharul Islam, the organisation’s office secretary, is the candidate for general secretary.

Ferdous Al Hasan and Ayesha Siddika Meghla are running for the joint general secretary positions.

Chhatra Dal breaks new ground with female GS candidate

After navigating internal conflicts, Chhatra Dal has finalised its panel, which includes Sheikh Sadi Hasan for vice president and Tanjila Hossain Boishakhi for general secretary.

Md Sajjadul Islam and Anjuman Ara Iqra have been nominated to run for the joint general secretary positions.

Tanjila’s nomination as a female general secretary candidate has set her panel apart, signalling a progressive shift within the organisation.

However, the inclusion of Hamidullah Salman, who was suspended from the university for six months and charged in connection with the murder of former Chhatra League leader Shamim Molla last September, has stirred controversy and drawn criticism.

Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad’s Shikkharthi Oikya Forum

The Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, formed from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has entered the election under the Shikkharthi Oikya Forum (Student Unity Forum).

Arifuzzaman Uzzal, the current convener of Chhatra Sangsad, is running for vice president, while Abu Touhid Mohammad Siam, known for his prominent role in the July student protests, is contesting for general secretary.

Ziauddin Ayan and Maliha Namlah have been endorsed as joint general secretary candidates for the forum.

Independents join forces under Swatantra Shikkharthi Sammilan

Independent candidates, many of whom were involved in the July student protests, have united under the Swatantra Shikkharthi Sammilan (Independent Student Convention).

Aiming to bring fresh perspectives to the elections, the panel features several prominent activists.

Abdur Rashid Jitu has been nominated for vice president, while Shakil Ali, known for a viral photograph taken during the protests, is running for general secretary.

Touhidul Islam Bhuiyan has been nominated as the joint general secretary (male) candidate.

Student Union and Samajtantrik Chhatra Front announce ‘Sanshoptok Porishod’ panel

In a significant move, JU chapters of the Bangladesh Student Union (part) and Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (part) have combined forces to announce a joint panel for the Jucsu elections, under the name Sanshoptok Porishod (Unity Council).

Jahidul Islam Emon, president of the JU chapter of Bangladesh Student Union (part), has been nominated for general secretary.

Md Nazmul Islam and Sohagi Samiha Jannatul Ferdous have been nominated as joint general secretary candidates.

Swatantra Angikar Porishod to contest for 8 positions

A new panel, Swatantra Angikar Porishod (Independent Commitment Forum), has been announced by students from various social and cultural organisations at Jahangirnagar University.

The panel is contesting for 8 positions in the upcoming Jucsu election. The panel was revealed yesterday in front of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam Megh, spokesperson for the Jahangirnagar Sangskritik Jote, an alliance of cultural organisations, has been nominated for vice president.

Mohammad Nazmul Islam, who resigned from the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, is running for joint general secretary (male) from this panel.

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front’s manifesto and panel announcements

The other faction of the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist) has also announced its manifesto for the Jucsu election.

After presenting the manifesto, the candidates were introduced to the central council.

Shojib Ahmed Zenich has been nominated for Joint General Secretary (Male), while Rokeya Amin Anushua is set to contest for executive member (Female). Suman Hossain will represent the executive member (Male) position.