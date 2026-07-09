Jubo Dal to form new district, upazila committees

Bangladesh Jatiyotabadi Jubo Dal will form new district and upazila committees, its President Abdul Monayem Munna said today (8 July).

Speaking at a press conference, Munna said teams coordinated by the central leadership will oversee the restructuring process at the grassroots level. However, he did not specify when the initiative would begin.

He said the organisation plans to engage more young people through political activities and programmes, including blood donation drives, relief distribution, winter clothing distribution, tree plantation, cleanliness campaigns and disaster response efforts. He also urged the media to verify information before publishing reports related to Jubo Dal.

In a written statement, Munna said Jubo Dal members had taken part in movements for democracy, voting rights and the rule of law. He said 78 Jubo Dal activists were killed and hundreds were injured or permanently disabled during the July-August mass uprising.

He said around 300 leaders and activists across the country have faced organisational action over allegations of illegal, unethical or anti-organisational activities. Criminal cases have also been filed against several individuals.

Munna said no individual or group would be allowed to use the organisation’s name for illegal activities and that disciplinary action would continue.

He also highlighted Jubo Dal’s activities, including financial support for the families of the 78 members killed during the July-August mass uprising, assistance for affected members, river and canal cleaning, bridge construction, harvesting paddy for farmers and building houses for homeless families.

Munna said organisational activities had increased since the full committee was announced on 4 June. He said Jubo Dal had formed 31 teams across 10 divisions to implement central programmes. Their reports were reviewed at meetings on 5 and 6 July to determine future plans.

Jubo Dal General Secretary Mohammad Nurul Islam Nayan, Senior Vice President Rezaul Karim Pol, Joint Senior General Secretary Billal Hossain Tarek and Organising Secretary Kamruzzaman Jewel were among those present.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jubo-dal-form-new-district-upazila-committees-1482806