JCD to form human chain nationwide tomorrow

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of BNP, is set to form human chain in protest against rising violence, harassment, rape, online abuse of women and deterioration of law and order and lack of justice.

JCD will form human chain at educational institutions across the country tomorrow, said a JCD press release.

JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir announced the human chain programme and urged all leaders and activists to join the human chain.