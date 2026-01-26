Jamaat warns against extortion

Staff Correspondent 26 January, 2026, 00:30

| Focus Bangla photo

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Ialami amir Shafiqur Rahman on Sunday warned that they would show extortionists ‘red card’ if they did not leave extortion.

He was speaking at an election rally at Kajla in Jatrabari, Dhaka.

Shafiqur said that they would not be involved in extortion as they hated the extortionists, adding that it was worse than begging.

‘We will not allow anybody to engage in extortion,’ he said.

They would rather cordially welcome those who would leave that path and return to normal life and livelihood, said Shafiqur.

A new profession has evolved in society, which is extortion, remarked the Jamaat chief, beside cultivation of land, working in educational institutions, and working in industries.

Some educated youths are involved in mobocracy and they have engaged in the business of extortion, which can’t be acceptable, Shafiqur commented.

He said that women and mothers must go out of their homes to do their job.

The Jamaat chief called on the voters to vote for ‘yes’ in the referendum to establish freedom of the country, adding that people did not want to be slave to any country.

We would not give the jobless youths any unemployment allowances but we would provide them with jobs, Shafiqur also said.

Shafiqur introduced two Jamaat candidates Syed Joynul Abedin for the Dhaka-4 and Kamal Hossain for the Dhaka-5 constituency at the rally.

Chaired by nayeb-e-amir of the Dhaka city Jamaat Abdus Sabur Fakir, the rally was also addressed, among others, by National Citizen Party leader SM Shahrier, Nezame Islami party leader Moklesur Rahman Kashemi, and AB Party leader Lutfar Rahman.

The Jamaat-led alliance on Sunday also held two more rallies in the Dhaka city – one at Dhupkhola Maidan and the other at the Alia Madrassah field where Shafiqur Rahman and others spoke.