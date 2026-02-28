Jamaat wants to play role of constructive opposition in parliament: Shafiqur

The Daily Star

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today said his party does not want to play the role of a conventional opposition in parliament.

“We want this parliament to be meaningful—the centre of all people’s aspirations. Just as the ruling party will play a responsible role, we too want to play a responsible and constructive role from the opposition,” he said.

Shafiqur, also the leader of the opposition in Parliament, made the remarks at an iftar hosted by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka today.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest while the programme was presided over by the Jamaat ameer.

In his address, Shafiqur Rahman said that after a prolonged “fascist rule”, a revolution took place in Bangladesh on “36 July of ’24” under the leadership of the country’s youth, in which people from all political affiliations took part.

“After long anticipation, the election was held this month. A parliament has already been formed through this election, and a government has been constituted. The public has immense expectations from both,” he said.

Referring to past elections, he alleged that there had been “dummy” oppositions in so-called “dummy” polls, which he said had done no good for the country.

“We will fully support and cooperate with all reasonable steps taken by the government. But if we find any unreasonable decision or step, we will first draw attention to it and offer cooperation. If the government accepts our suggestions, we will be grateful; the nation will benefit. If not, we will play the due role of the opposition,” he said.

The Jamaat ameer said they will stand for national rights and call upon the nation to stand with them.

Expressing hope that the BNP government would turn parliament into a vehicle for progress, the Jamaat chief said, “No vehicle runs on a single wheel. At least two wheels are needed. If the ruling party is the front wheel, the opposition will be the rear wheel.”

He also stressed the need for coordination and mutual respect in parliamentary politics, saying the Jatiya Sangsad should be the focal point for resolving national problems. “We will work collectively to remove the black laws that remain in our constitution,” he added.

In his speech, Shafiqur remembered former Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity.

He also raised questions over the trials of other Jamaat leaders at the tribunal during the Awami League’s tenure and recalled former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.