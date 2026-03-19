Jamaat urges action over Eid travel ‘mismanagement’, ‘fare irregularities’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has alleged that the transport sector is unprepared for the Eid rush, with weak monitoring in place.

The party also claimed that there are no effective measures to curb overcharging, extortion on roads, and passenger suffering.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar made the remarks in a statement today.

In the statement, he expressed deep shock, grief, and concern over the death of a youth in a launch accident at Sadarghat in Dhaka, and injuries to many passengers after several coaches of the Nilsagar Express derailed in Adamdighi of Bogura.

Porwar called the death of Md Sohel in the Sadarghat incident “heart-rending” and expressed condolences to his family. He also hoped for the swift rescue of the missing and full recovery of the injured, including those hurt in the train accident.

He said the two recent incidents are not isolated, “but rather a reflection of long-standing mismanagement, negligence, and weak oversight in the country’s transport system”. He noted that ensuring safe travel is a fundamental responsibility of the state, one that has yet to be fully realised.

Highlighting a “lack of adequate” preparations for Eid travel, he said that despite rising passenger pressure, necessary safety measures and management have not been strengthened. As a result, overcharging, extortion on roads, and prolonged passenger suffering persist.

In the statement, he urged the relevant ministries and authorities to ensure impartial investigations into the incidents and take visible, strict action against those responsible. He also called for strengthened security measures during Eid travel, effective fare control, and immediate steps to stop extortion on roads.

He further urged law enforcement agencies, including Fire Service and Civil Defence and the police, to play a more active role during the remaining Eid travel period and the return journeys after the holiday. He stressed the need for deploying additional personnel where necessary and enhancing coordination among relevant agencies.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/jamaat-urges-action-over-eid-travel-mismanagement-fare-irregularities-4132496