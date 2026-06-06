The Daily Star

A delegation led by Opposition Leader and Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, held a courtesy meeting with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Dhaka on Friday night.

According to a party press release, the six-member delegation met Fidan at InterContinental Dhaka hotel in the evening.

The two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including regional and global geopolitical developments, and stressed the importance of further strengthening the longstanding diplomatic and historical relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye.

The discussions also covered cultural exchanges, education, scientific research, trade and economic cooperation, and technological partnerships.

Participants underscored the need for joint efforts to promote regional peace and stability and address global challenges.

According to the press release, Shafiqur thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government for their support on the Rohingya issue and urged Türkiye to take further initiatives towards a lasting solution to the crisis.

During the meeting, a goodwill letter addressed to Erdoğan was handed over to Fidan on behalf of the opposition leader, the release said.

Others present included Deputy Opposition Leader Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan, central executive council members Nurul Islam Bulbul and Md Selim Uddin, and Jamaat’s foreign affairs adviser Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/jamaat-turkish-foreign-minister-discuss-ties-and-regional-stability-4191436