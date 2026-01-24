Jamaat pledges medical college in every district

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Thakurgaon 24 January, 2026, 01:21

Jamaat-e-Islami amir Shafiqur Rahman addresses a public rally of the 10-party election alliance at Thakurgaon Government Boys’ High School on Friday. | New Age photo

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Shafiqur Rahman on Friday said that if Jamaat got the opportunity to form government in the election, government medical college would be established in every district of the country.

‘Insha’Allah, if Jamaat is entrusted with state power by the grace of Allah, one government medical college will be set up in each district. We will run the country without discrimination and govern with the fear of Allah,’ he said.

Shafiqur was addressing a public rally of the 10-party election alliance at the field of Thakurgaon Government Boys’ High School. The rally was presided over by central Majlish-e-Shura member and Thakurgaon district Jamaat amir Belal Uddin Pradhan.

Shafiqur Rahman said Rangpur division, particularly North Bengal, is known as the country’s granary, producing nearly one-third of Bangladesh’s total food. ‘Those who feed the nation should never be poor. But due to corruption and misrule, the people of this region have long been deprived of their rightful share.’

The Jamaat chief said that with proper planning and justice-based governance, North Bengal could have emerged as the agricultural capital of Bangladesh.

He alleged that corruption and poor governance had hindered the region’s expected development.

He said if farmers were provided interest-free loans on easy terms, agricultural production could increase threefold. He added that under a justice-based state system, farmers would receive fair prices for their produce and middlemen would no longer exploit them.

To prevent wastage of agricultural products, modern storage facilities would be established across the country, he added.

Calling upon the people of Thakurgaon, he urged voters to support not only Jamaat-e-Islami but the united platform of freedom-seeking people under the 10-party alliance. ‘We cannot build Bangladesh alone. A just state must be built by uniting the nation,’ he said.

He outlined three conditions for building the Bangladesh of the future: no one would be allowed to engage in corruption or shelter corrupt individuals; justice would be ensured for all regardless of wealth, gender, religion or ethnicity; and the judiciary would remain completely free from political interference.

Shafiqur said ‘yes’ vote in the referendum was necessary to bring an end to 54 years of decayed politics and discrimination.

He also urged voters to elect candidates who oppose extortion and are committed to resisting it, saying such leaders would ensure that no one is oppressed in the name of religion or ethnicity and that Bangladesh would seek friends abroad, not masters.

Addressing the nation, he said if Jamaat forms the government, North Bengal would be transformed into a proud agricultural hub. He pledged to upgrade Syedpur Airport to international standards to facilitate industrial growth and export of agro-based products, improve communication systems, and create employment by training youths to turn every household into a productive unit.

‘We do not want to provide unemployment allowances; we want to provide jobs. Allowances are humiliating—work brings dignity,’ he said.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/289091/jamaat-pledges-medical-college-in-every-district