Jamaat offers medical aid for Milestone tragedy victims

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Monday said that his party is on standby for 24 hours to support the treatment of those injured in the Uttara plane crash.

“We found 51 injured here. Except for seven or eight, the condition of most victims is critical,” he said while talking to reporters after visiting the victims receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Jamaat has assured hospital authorities of full support, he said.

“We informed the authorities that we are on standby around the clock to provide whatever is needed,” he added.

The authorities told the delegation that all immediate medical needs were being met but promised to reach out if any further assistance be required, he said.

Seeking prayers from the nation, the Jamaat leader prayed for the early recovery of the children fighting for their lives.

He further stated that Jamaat would try to visit every family that lost a loved one in the accident and expressed commitment to stay closely engaged with doctors and guardians to ensure all necessary assistance.

Mentioning that Islami Chhatra Shibir is also active on the ground, the Jamaat leader said all party-affiliated healthcare professionals have been mobilised and are ready to assist in every way possible.

“We prayed to the Almighty Allah to return these beloved children—burned and injured—to our embrace in a healthy condition,” he said.