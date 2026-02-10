Jamaat, NCP urge uniform communiqué from EC, urge BNCC deployment to ensure free and fair polls

Representatives from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have called on the Election Commission (EC) for clearer and uniform communiqué and urged the deployment of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) to ensure free and fair polls.

After meeting Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin today (9 February), Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Advocate Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said, “We have raised concerns regarding the EC directive to ban mobile phone near 400 yards of the polling centres; however, the EC has clarified that the restriction has been withdrawn, though rules for phone use inside polling stations will still be issued. Such rules must be clear to prevent inconsistent interpretations by officials.”

He also discussed the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC), noting that while procedural guidelines exist, final deployment decisions are pending. “Given the general election coinciding with parliamentary elections, all supporting forces should be deployed to ensure a smooth, peaceful process,” he said.

On law and order, Zubair flagged concerns in Khulna, Natore, and Shariatpur, stating that some officers’ conduct could undermine a free and fair election. He urged the EC to provide clear guidelines, ensure consistent communication from returning officers, and take corrective measures where necessary.

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud raised similar concerns, highlighting administrative irregularities and delayed responses to complaints. “We have formally requested the EC to remove or reassign officers whose conduct raises doubts about neutrality,” he said.

He also warned of repeated attacks on voters and election workers, especially women, including cyberbullying and physical assaults. “There must be a clear, specific plan, and law enforcement should be properly directed,” he added while supporting BNCC deployment to ensure a smooth election.

Ducsu leaders met the EC today as well, with Vice President Shadik Kayem warning that students will not tolerate any efforts to manipulate the election. “The EC’s directive banning mobile phones near polling centres is autocratic. We have protested, and the EC has assured us that the rule has been withdrawn,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/jamaat-ncp-urge-uniform-communique-ec-urge-bncc-deployment-ensure-free-and