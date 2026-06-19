Jamaat MP Muntakim apologises after falsely claiming his father was martyred in Liberation War

Jamaat-e-Islami MP Abdul Muntakim has apologised after claiming in parliament that his father was martyred during the 1971 Liberation War, a statement later contradicted by the fact that his father is alive.

The Nilphamari-4 (Saidpur-Kishoreganj) lawmaker made the remark while speaking during the budget session of parliament on Sunday (14 June), where he said 47 members of his family had participated in the Liberation War, reports Jugantor.

Addressing the House, Muntakim said, “My father and his six brothers were seven siblings, four of whom were freedom fighters. Among my 19 uncles, 11 were freedom fighters. My mother was one of the organisers of the Liberation War.”

He also claimed that both his father and grandfather had been martyred during the war.

However, the statement sparked discussion and criticism after it emerged that Muntakim was born on 10 January, 1981 – nearly a decade after Bangladesh’s independence. According to his election affidavit, he was 44 years, 11 months and 20 days old when he submitted his nomination papers.

Questions were raised over his claim of being the son of a martyr, as both his father, Abdul Kader Sayeedi, and mother, Mosolman Begum, are alive and currently live with him in Dhalagachh village under Kamarpukur union of Saidpur upazila.

When contacted, Muntakim clarified that he had been unwell during the parliamentary session. “I was suffering from severe headaches while attending the session. I cannot clearly recall what I said in parliament,” he said.

“My father is alive. It was actually my grandfather and uncle who were martyred in the Liberation War. If I made any incorrect statement in parliament, I apologise to the people of the country,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-mp-muntakim-apologises-after-falsely-claiming-his-father-was-martyred