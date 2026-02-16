Jamaat-led alliance holds protest in Dhaka today

Staff Correspondent 16 February, 2026, 00:18

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance on Sunday announced a protest rally in Dhaka for Monday, alleging widespread violence in the aftermath of the election.

The alliance also demanded a formal vote recount in 32 constituencies.

Jamaat assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, after a meeting with the chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka, told reporters that they had presented complaints of electoral malpractice and violence linked to the 13th parliamentary election.

He said that activists and supporters of the Jamaat-led alliance had come under attack at places in the country since the parliamentary polls on February 12, and the matter had been formally raised with the commission.

In protest against the attacks, the alliance would hold a protest rally and bring out a procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka at 4:30pm on Monday, he said.

Hamidur claimed that although the initial phase of voting showed some qualitative improvement, the overall electoral process was undermined by serious irregularities.

He alleged the use of black money and election engineering, as well as instances of proxy voting and intimidation.

In certain polling stations, he claimed, officials on duty were seen stamping ballot papers themselves.

The alliance also raised concerns over unnatural increases in turnout figures in the final results compared with data gathered shortly before the close of voting, suggesting the possible use of additional ballot papers.

Further allegations included irregularities in result sheets, such as overwriting, smudging and entries made in pencil.

The alliance criticised the Election Commission for publishing the election gazette on the night of February 13, a day after the election, arguing that candidates from distant areas such as Teknaf and Panchagarh were effectively denied adequate time to submit formal objections.

The alliance leaders alleged a surge in violence across 54 districts following the election, including attacks on women.

The 11-party alliance has identified 32 constituencies where it claims candidates were narrowly defeated through manipulation and has formally demanded a recount in those seats.

It also signalled its intention to pursue legal remedies, beginning with the Election Commission, followed by the Election Tribunal, and, where sufficient evidence exists, writ petitions before the High Court.

