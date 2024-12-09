Jamaat leaders meet British high commissioner

A Jamaat-e-Islami delegation, led by Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, paid a courtesy call on British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke at her residence in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to Jamaat sources, the visit was prompted by remarks made by a member of the British Parliament about Bangladesh and the Jamaat-e-Islami, which the party deemed “misleading and false.”

During the meeting, the Jamaat leaders handed the high commissioner a formal protest note addressing the parliamentarian’s comments.

Jamaat said the meeting was conducted in a cordial and amicable atmosphere. It added that both sides expressed optimism about the strengthening of bilateral relations and highlighted expectations for the continued development and progress of Bangladesh.

The Jamaat delegation also included Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar.

