Jamaat denies involvement in Mirpur shrine violence, urges fair probe

Visitors at Shah Ali shrine in Mirpur were allegedly attacked with sticks during an Urs event in the early hours on 15 May 2026. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected allegations linking its activists to the recent violence at Shah Ali Mazar in Mirpur, saying the party does not support attacks on religious shrines or any form of violence.

In a statement issued today (17 May), the party’s Assistant Secretary General and chief of the Central Publicity and Media Department Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said, “Jamaat does not interfere in the religious rights and freedoms of any shrine, religious institution or group, and does not believe in the politics of violence.”

He also termed the allegations against the party over the Mirpur incident as “baseless, unverified and politically motivated”.

The statement came amid accusations from different quarters over an incident at the Shah Ali Baghdadi shrine on 15 May, where devotees were attacked during an Urs gathering around 1am.

According to police and eyewitnesses, a group of 70-80 men entered the shrine premises carrying sticks and assaulted visitors, accusing some of drug use in the area.

Referring to comments made in public discourse linking the party to the incident, Zubair said, “It is unfortunate that Jamaat is being blamed without any specific evidence or neutral inquiry.”

The party also urged authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the incident and bring the actual perpetrators to justice.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jamaat-denies-involvement-mirpur-shrine-violence-urges-fair-probe-1441846