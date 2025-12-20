Jamaat announces 2-day programme over death of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi

The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a two-day programme following the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Thursday (19 December) at the party’s central office. The meeting was chaired by the party’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar.

During the meeting, leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country, the process of receiving Hadi’s body, his funeral prayers, and related organisational steps. Following the discussions, the party adopted a set of programmes.

As part of the programme, Jamaat called upon its district and metropolitan units across the country to organise special prayer programmes on Saturday (20 December), seeking forgiveness for the departed soul of Hadi.

In addition, a central prayer programme will be held on 21 December at 10am at the Al-Falah Auditorium in the capital’s Mogbazar area under the initiative of the central organisation, the party said.