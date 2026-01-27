Jamaat amir promises to create work opportunities

Our Correspondent . Kushtia 27 January, 2026, 01:12

| Focus Bangla photo

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami amir Shafiqur Rahman on Monday called for social and political reforms, urging individuals involved in extortion and illegal occupation to shun such activities and promising them legitimate work opportunities.

He emphasised that the party aimed to provide dignified employment for youth to help them contribute positively to national development.

Shafiqur made the remarks while addressing an 11-party election rally at Shaheed Abrar Fahad Stadium in Kushtia as part of the electioneering for the February 12 general elections.

‘We will provide work, not handouts. We do not aim to create dependency. If financial need has pushed you into illegal activities, step aside. Allah has provided us sustenance, and we are willing to share it,’ he said, calling people to refrain from harming others or engaging in extortion.

Highlighting local concerns, the Jamaat leader pointed at private toll collections from trucks transporting rice from Kushtia’s about 60 rice mills and processing plants. He alleged that each truck reportedly paid about Tk 5,000, which caused distress to truck owners, traders and mill operators.

Shafiqur stressed that Jamaat-e-Islami’s political work was focused on empowering capable men and women, especially the youth, by providing dignified work and enabling them to play a constructive role in the country’s progress.

The rally began at about 10:00am with a welcome speech by Kushtia district Jamaat’s acting amir and 11-party candidate for Kushtia-2, Abdul Gafur.

Among others, Khelafat Majlis deputy amir Sirajul Islam, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party central committee’s vice-president Rashed Pradhan, representatives from the National Citizen Party, leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir, district heads of Khelafat Majlis and AB Party, and Jamaat candidates from Kushtia’s four constituencies, were present on the occasion.

Organised under the supervision of district Jamaat secretary Suja Uddin Jowarder, the event was attended by an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 supporters and party workers.

At a separate election rally in Meherpur, Shafiqur pledged that if a Jamaat-led alliance went to power, the wealth of people would remain protected.

Addressing the rally held at Meherpur Government High School grounds as the chief guest, he emphasised that the party’s governance would focus on honesty, accountability and justice.

‘The people have long suffered from corruption, extortion and looting. If we come to power, this culture will end, and citizens’ savings will remain secured,’ he said.

He outlined plans to tackle unemployment by converting unskilled youth into trained manpower and pledged increased investment in industry, agriculture and information technology to create employment opportunities. He also vowed to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and extortion.

‘Our vision is a Bangladesh where the rule of law prevails, citizens can move freely and safely, and the state works for the welfare of the people,’ he added.

He urged voters to support Jamaat’s election symbol ‘scales’ and to vote ‘Yes’ in the forthcoming referendum.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/289401/jamaat-amir-promises-to-create-work-opportunities