Jamaat ameer warns of continued protests for people’s rights

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman speaks to journalists after visiting those injured in election violence in the Sherpur-3 by-election at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on 11 April 2026. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today (11 April) said there will be no compromise in the struggle to realise the rights of the people of Bangladesh.

He alleged that the government has failed to fulfil its commitments to the people and warned that protests would continue both inside and outside parliament to ensure their rights.

Shafiqur Rahman, also the opposition leader in parliament, made the remarks while speaking to journalists after visiting those injured in election violence in the Sherpur-3 by-election constituency (Sreebardi–Jhenaigati) at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Questioning the persistence of political violence, he said, “Why is there so much violence in politics even after so much bloodshed in July?”

He also criticised the tone of parliamentary discourse, saying such behaviour is not expected in the House. “If individuals involved in violence go to parliament, what can be expected from them.”

Referring to the situation in Sherpur-3, he said many of the injured remain in serious condition, indicating the severity of the violence.

The Jamaat ameer also criticised the state of healthcare services, saying overcrowding and mismanagement at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital reflect neglect in the health sector.

Local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami were present during his visit.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jamaat-ameer-warns-continued-protests-peoples-rights-1408986