Jamaat ameer to campaign in Dhaka, northern districts from 22 January

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman is set to tour Dhaka and northern districts from 22 January as part of election campaign for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

The party to a press release on Friday (16 January) said Shafiqur Rahman will campaign in Dhaka on 22 January, where he will carry out door-to-door outreach in his constituency Dhaka-15 and address an election rally.

According to the release, on 23 January, he will travel to the northern districts. He is scheduled to address a public rally organised by Dinajpur district Jamaat at Gor-e-Shahid Eidgah Maidan at 2pm. Later in the afternoon, he will speak at a rally in Thakurgaon at 4pm and in Rangpur city in the evening as the chief guest.

On 24 January, the Jamaat chief will visit Palashbari in Gaibandha in the morning, where he will address a public meeting at 10am.

He will also visit the grave of Shaheed Abu Sayed to pay his respects.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-ameer-campaign-dhaka-northern-districts-22-january-1336106