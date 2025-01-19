Jamaat Ameer: If they had power, why did they flee?

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman criticized the Awami League, questioning why they fled the country despite their claimed power, saying that their escape and defeat proved ultimate authority belongs to Allah.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks on Saturday at 12pm while speaking as the chief guest at a workers’ conference of the Rajshahi District Jamaat-e-Islami held at the Madrasa Field in Rajshahi.

He said, “Allah is the one who grants honor, and Allah is also the one who takes it away. Allah commands us to establish justice and to treat people with kindness and respect. This is Allah’s decree—those who uphold justice, honor others, and treat people with dignity will be elevated by Allah. On the other hand, those who spread injustice and oppression in society, and disrespect honorable individuals, will have both their honor and rule taken away by Allah. Allah has declared, ‘I grant power, and I take it away. I bestow honor, and I take it away.’”

Dr Shafiqur Rahman further said: “We aim to build a nation empowered by Allah’s strength—a nation enlightened by His power. Such a nation will be a courageous and heroic one, bowing only to Allah. Believers do not bow before anyone but Allah. For not bowing down, the past government subjected the Islamic scholars to continuous persecution for fifteen and a half years. They took away 11 responsible leaders, including the Naib-e-Ameer of Jamaat, from among us. Hundreds of our leaders and activists who protested against injustice were killed, many were abducted, disabled, injured, and exiled from their homes and jobs.”

Responding to journalists who asked how many members of the party had been martyred, Dr Shafiqur Rahman said: “Those who have been martyred are our people. However, we do not wish to limit their recognition to mere party affiliation—they are national assets. We wish to hold them in the highest regard. Even if one hand is gone, they are ready to fight with the other hand. Such courageous individuals exist among us.”

The Jamaat Ameer said: “For fifteen and a half years, a burdensome rock weighed down on this nation, but on August 5, the Almighty Allah liberated this nation from their oppression. Many remain living martyrs, with their limbs shattered and their vision lost. Our leaders were hanged, and others were pushed toward death. Despite this, we do not grieve. Instead, we thank Allah in His divine court.”

He further said: “Why do we claim that the ultimate authority belongs solely to Allah? Absolute sovereignty lies only with Him. The previous government revoked our registration with the Election Commission over this claim. They do not accept Allah’s sovereignty; they considered themselves sovereign. Sovereignty means ultimate authority. If you were so powerful, why did you flee the country? You should have tried to remain in power forever. Your escape and defeat only reaffirm that the ultimate authority belongs to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds.”

The workers’ conference was presided over by Rajshahi Metropolitan Jamaat Ameer Mawlana Keramat Ali, and leaders of the Rajshahi Metropolitan and District Jamaat-e-Islami and Shibir were also present at the event.

