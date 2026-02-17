Jamaat alliance MPs sworn in as Constitutional Reform Council members as BNP abstains

Members of Parliament-elect from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its allied parties were sworn in this noon (17 February) both as MPs and as members of the proposed Constitutional Reform Council, while BNP lawmakers refrained from the latter.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to the newly elected MPs at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, marking the start of the new parliamentary term.

Alongside the MP oath, Jamaat and its alliance partners also took the oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

Earlier in the morning, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party would not take the council oath, arguing that the body is not recognised in the Constitution and that the CEC does not have the legal authority to administer such an oath.

Following BNP’s announcement, Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher had said the party’s newly elected MPs would not take any oath if BNP lawmakers declined to be sworn in as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

National Citizen Party, part of the Jamaat-led alliance allso announced the same.

However, Jamaat and its alliance partners ultimately proceeded with the council oath alongside the parliamentary swearing-in.

