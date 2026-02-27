Jamaat accuses President of oath breach

The opposition party Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday alleged that President Mohammed Shahabuddin had breached his oath by disclosing internal and confidential matters.

In a recent interview published in a national daily, the President reportedly spoke about certain undisclosed issues relating to the period of the interim government.

In a statement, party Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said the President had failed to uphold the trust placed in him by the state, raising serious concerns.

“The post of President is the highest constitutional office of the country. Every statement and action of the person holding this post is very important for the nation and is related to the principles of protecting the state oath and secrecy,” he said.

Parwar added that the President’s remarks had sparked fresh debate and uncertainty in the country, creating confusion over constitutional matters, the national oath and constitutional continuity.

“It is the duty of every responsible person to maintain transparency, accountability and constitutional propriety in the administration of the state. In the current political context, it is very important for responsible individuals to make restrained and measured statements,” he said.

He further noted that, in order to maintain public trust in state institutions, the President should make statements in accordance with the Constitution and the law and remain vigilant in safeguarding the dignity and stability of the state.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/eight-held-over-awami-league-flash-procession-in-dhanmondi