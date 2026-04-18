Jagpa’s Rashed Prodhan says ‘sorry’ to BNP supporters over ‘kulangar’ remarks

The Daily Star

Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) Vice-President and party spokesperson Rashed Prodhan has expressed regret to BNP supporters over his recent remarks.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club today, he said some BNP activists may not have properly understood the meaning of the word “kulangar,” which he believes led to their reaction.

He reiterated that in his speeches leading up to the 2026 national election, he has consistently said that the BNP of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia no longer exists in its original form. He also said Tarique Rahman does not run the party in line with his parents’ ideals and has, in his view, brought disrespect to their legacy.

Referring to a discussion on April 15, he said the same remarks triggered strong criticism and protests, including demonstrations in different parts of the country, burning of his effigy, and other programmes. He added that such protests are part of democratic rights and acknowledged them.

Explaining his use of the term, he said “kulangar” means a person whose actions bring shame to their family. Still, as BNP supporters were hurt by the word, he apologised and said he would refrain from using it in the future, while maintaining his earlier political stance.

Following the remarks, a group staged a protest in front of Rashed’s residence in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area yesterday, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Tarique Rahman.

At one point, Rashed’s Personal Secretary Jony Nandi allegedly attacked a protester. Police later arrested Jony on charges of attempting to assault demonstrators.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/jagpas-rashed-prodhan-says-sorry-bnp-supporters-over-kulangar-remarks-4154541