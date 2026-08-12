Jagannath University bus attacked in Manikganj, 10 students injured

A bus carrying students of Jagannath University (JnU) came under attack by locals in Singair upazila of Manikganj this afternoon, leaving at least 10 students and the driver injured, according to university authorities.

The incident occurred when the university’s Manikganj-bound “Kaliganga” bus reached Bandakshin Bazar in Singair.

The injured students were taken to hospitals in Manikganj and Singair, university officials said. Two sustained serious injuries, including one with a head injury and another who was hurt by shattered glass, said Dr Tarek Bin Atiq, transport administrator of JnU.

Mahid Hossain, transport secretary of the JnU Central Students’ Union, said they were heading to the spot and had learnt that several people, including the driver, were injured.

Tarek Bin Atiq said the bus had earlier tried to overtake an auto-rickshaw. As the auto-rickshaw driver allegedly did not give way, some JnU students got off the bus and apparently pushed him.

“Following this, the auto-rickshaw driver and local people attacked the bus,” he said.

Singair Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mazharul Islam said a road accident had occurred on the Singair road and locals apparently mistook the university bus for a vehicle involved in the accident.

“We have confirmed that the JnU bus was not involved in the accident. The locals may have thought that the bus was involved,” he said.

The injured were given preliminary treatment, the OC said, adding that an assistant proctor of the university had contacted him.

“If the university authorities file a case, we will accept it,” he said.

The JnU transport administrator said the university had discussed filing a case with the local administration and identified several people who allegedly led the attack.

“I have spoken to the local OC. A case is being filed. I am on my way to Manikganj and heading to the spot,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/jagannath-university-bus-attacked-manikganj-10-students-injured-4245426