‘It took 16 years to remove AL, won’t take 16 days to remove you’: ATM Azharul

Jamaat-e-Islami leader and Rangpur-2 lawmaker ATM Azharul Islam today (21 April) warned that the current government could face a swift downfall, alleging electoral manipulation and growing public dissatisfaction.

Speaking at a panel introduction event for the Green Panel of the Ainjibi Oikya Parishad ahead of the Dhaka Bar Association elections, Azharul Islam accused the government of driving the public toward street protests within just two months of taking office.

“It took 16 years of protest to remove the Awami League government; it will not take even 16 days to remove you,” he said.

The Jamaat leader alleged that the current administration lacks a genuine public mandate. “You know, and the people know, that you came to power by rigging the results. Do not disregard the verdict of the referendum,” he said.

Expressing personal grievance, he said he had been denied justice and dignity in court, adding that his party would continue its struggle both in parliament and on the streets with public support.

Speaking at the event, Patuakhali-2 lawmaker and Jamaat leader Shafiqul Islam Masud criticised rival political forces, alleging that while his alliance brought representation of a July martyr’s family into parliament, others had nominated individuals linked to “fascist elements”.

On the referendum issue, he alleged that the BNP had disregarded the verdict of 70% of the people and instead focused on infrastructure like tunnels and bunkers, indicating a lack of public confidence.

Former chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Tajul Islam, said the vision behind the July Uprising was not merely a change in power but a fundamental transformation of Bangladesh. He called for a judicial system where judges would act independently of the executive.

Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Manir highlighted concerns over the abolition of the Judicial Secretariat and warned that a two-thirds majority in Parliament is being used to “dismantle the Constitution.”

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (northern region) of the National Citizen Party, urged lawyers to protect their votes in the upcoming Dhaka Bar elections to prevent the “election engineering” seen in national polls.

Lawyers’ Forum President Matiur Rahman Akanda said the upcoming Dhaka Bar election would be the first since the fall of fascism and alleged irregularities in both national elections and the formation of the bar’s election commission.

The Dhaka Bar Association executive committee election will be held on 29 and 30 April from 9am to 5pm without interruption. Around 30,000 lawyers are expected to cast their votes for 23 seats, including president and secretary.

Advocate Borhan Uddin, a former president and secretary of the association, has been appointed as the chief election commissioner for the polls announced on 29 April.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/it-took-16-years-remove-al-wont-take-16-days-remove-you-atm-azharul-1417531