Is BNP trying to become ‘another Awami League’: Hannan Masud questions in parliament

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member of Parliament Abdul Hannan Masud today (9 March) questioned whether BNP, by leveraging its majority, is attempting to become “another Awami League.”

He made these remarks in parliament while opposing the Local Government (Municipality) Amendment Bill, 2026 after it was placed.

Hannan said, “This bill is a stab in the back of the local administration system. It was not even included in BNP’s 31-point manifesto. Clause 20 of the 31 points clearly stated that no elected representative would be removed except in cases of death or a court verdict.”

“Has BNP forgotten that now? Or, by gaining majority power, are they trying to become another Awami League?”

Criticising provisions related to “special circumstances” and “removal in the public interest,” he said, “What is meant by special circumstances? An ordinance introduced during Sheikh Hasina’s fascist regime to remove vote thieves is now being turned into law and used as a tool against elected representatives.”

“Under the pretext of special circumstances, there are attempts to remove any mayor or councillor and replace them with party loyalists or the children of ministers and MPs as administrators,” he added.

Raising allegations of electoral irregularities, the MP said, “Whenever we talk about democracy, we are told that we are the ones who brought democracy. But now, just opening Facebook shows how ballots are being rigged for the sheaf of paddy.”

“Agents are being beaten and driven out of polling centres, and young schoolchildren are being made to stand in line to cast votes. Just like the Magura election, rigging is now happening in Bogura and Sherpur as well,” he added.

Referring to the judiciary and the Human Rights Commission, he said, “The ordinance related to the Supreme Court Secretariat has been repealed. Yet, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman himself had earlier said that there would be a separate secretariat to ensure judicial independence. Why is it now being said that it is not necessary?”

“There is also a dual policy regarding the enforced disappearance ordinance and the Human Rights Commission law. This will remain a dark law in Bangladesh’s democratic history.”

Hannan further said, “Stealing may be possible, but BNP will not be able to digest it the way Awami League did. Please do not walk the path shown by Awami League. If this bill is passed, local democracy will be strangled.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-trying-become-another-awami-league-hannan-masud-questions-parliament-1407551