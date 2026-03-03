Iran crisis: Maersk suspends new bookings between Bangladesh, 3 other countries and Gulf region

Containers are seen on the Maersk’s Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world’s largest container ships, next to cranes at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain on 20 January 2023. File Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Global logistics and shipping giant Maersk has suspended all new cargo bookings between Bangladesh, along with three other South Asian countries, and select Gulf destinations, citing operational risks arising from the ongoing Iran crisis and wider instability in the Middle East.

“Effective immediately, we are suspending all new bookings between the Indian Subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) and the Upper Gulf markets of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Jubail only),” the company said in an advisory on Monday (2 March).

The move comes as Iran said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and that Iran will fire on any ship trying to pass, Iranian media reported.

“The strait [of Hormuz] is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze,” Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief, said in remarks carried by state media.

Maersk said it has also halted acceptance of reefer and dangerous or special cargo to and from key Gulf countries until further notice, following a fresh risk assessment.

However, it clarified that this suspension does not apply to other trade corridors.

Maersk said confirmed bookings made before the advisory will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, while cargo already in transit remains under active management.

“Customers will be contacted directly if operational adjustments are required,” it said.

Amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, several Gulf states have temporarily closed their airspace and airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights, tightening logistics capacity across sea-air corridors and potentially extending transit times.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/iran-crisis-maersk-suspends-new-bookings-between-bangladesh-3-other-countries-and-gulf