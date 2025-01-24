Interim govt failing to maintain neutrality on some issues: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the interim government to perform its duties impartially, alleging it of failing to maintain neutrality on some issues.

“Yesterday, in an interview, I said if the interim government can’t remain impartial, a neutral government will be required during the elections. There is a reason for making this statement. We observe that the interim government is unable to maintain neutrality on several issues,” he said while addressing a discussion today.

He urged the interim government to carry out its responsibilities impartially and address the problems the country is currently facing.

The Shaheed Asad Parishad organised the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club to mark the 56th martyrdom anniversary of student leader Asaduzzaman, who became a symbol of resistance during the mass uprising against the then Pakistani autocratic ruler Ayub Khan in 1969.

On January 20, 1969, Asad, a hero of the 1969 mass upsurge, was shot and killed by the Pakistani police during a protest rally near Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Fakhrul said the government should arrange the election as soon as possible after carrying out the necessary minimum reforms. “The government to be formed through that election would be able to fulfill the commitments made to people and work to meet the public’s aspirations.”

The BNP leader claimed that his party is seeking the election not merely to go to power, but because he fears that evil forces may exploit the situation if the election is unnecessarily delayed.

He also said all political parties agree on the necessity of holding elections, as it is the gateway to the democratic system.

Fakhrul said some people are saying the government should hold the election only after reforms. “But, should we wait four to five years or until the reforms are completed? People would be deprived of their voting rights for another long period.”

Daily Star