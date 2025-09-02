Industry leaders eye logistics overhaul to boost exports

Bangladesh is set to strengthen its global trade competitiveness through major logistics reforms, industry leaders said at a high-level business session hosted by the Norwegian Ambassador.

Titled “Navigating the Future: The Evolving Landscape of Logistics in Bangladesh,” the event, jointly organised by the Royal Norwegian Embassy, HSBC Bangladesh, and the Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) today (1 September), brought together regulators, port authorities, and industry experts to discuss reducing trade bottlenecks and cutting logistics costs.

The session featured keynote remarks by M Masrur Reaz, Chairman & CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, who warned that without swift reforms, Bangladesh risks losing its competitive edge in global value chains as preferential trade agreements phase out over the next decade, reads a press release.

Panelists, including Rear Admiral Saleh Mohammad Moniruzzaman, chairman of Chittagong Port Authority, and Nikhil D Lima, managing director of Maersk Bangladesh, highlighted key challenges: over 90% of Bangladesh’s trade currently passes through Chittagong Port, logistics costs remain high, and national infrastructure requires urgent upgrades.

Reaz outlined the potential impact of even modest improvements: a 1% reduction in transport costs could increase RMG exports by 7.4%, a 25% cut in overall logistics costs could boost exports by 20%, and reducing dwell time by just one day could raise national exports by over 7%.

He also noted that increasing the minimum speed on highways to 40 km/h could further elevate export volumes.

Ambassador Gulbrandsen stressed the importance of an efficient logistics sector for Bangladesh’s journey to middle-income status, noting Norway’s readiness to provide expertise in maritime solutions, green technology, and digital innovation. Tanveer Mohammad, President of NCCI and CCAO of Grameenphone, echoed the urgency of reform, highlighting the role of sustainable supply chains and private-public collaboration.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh, underscored the critical link between infrastructure development, multimodal integration, and national competitiveness, especially as Bangladesh approaches LDC graduation.