“Indian Government Has Normalized Violence Against Minorities and Critics,” Human Rights Watch Says

Human Rights Watch has sharply criticised India’s BJP-led government in its World Report 2026, saying it vilified religious minorities and expelled hundreds of Bengali-speaking Muslims and Rohingya refugees labelled as “illegal immigrants” in 2025. The report also highlighted a crackdown on critics and pressure on the media to self-censor, which it said encouraged abuses by government officials and BJP supporters.

The 529-page report, the 36th edition of Human Rights Watch’s World Report, examined human rights conditions in over 100 countries. Executive Director Philippe Bolopion wrote that combating the global wave of authoritarianism is a defining challenge of the generation. He urged democracies and civil society to form strategic alliances to defend fundamental freedoms amid threats from powers like the Trump administration.

Indian history books

The report cited specific incidents in India, including Operation Sindoor following a terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, during which authorities blocked independent media outlets, arrested social media users, and filed cases against academics and satirists. Human Rights Watch also noted a rise in hate speech linked to Hindutva groups and attacks targeting Muslims, along with unlawful demolitions of homes and properties, often in violation of Supreme Court orders.

In September, protests in Ladakh demanding autonomy turned violent, resulting in police firing that killed four people and the temporary shutdown of mobile internet. The report said climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act in a politically motivated case. Several activists, including students, remained jailed without charges under the country’s counterterrorism laws.

The report also highlighted harassment of civil society groups, opposition politicians, and peaceful protesters through fabricated financial investigations, foreign funding restrictions, and other legal measures. Allegations of bias against the Election Commission, including voter fraud and inconsistencies in electoral rolls, were also noted.

Human Rights Watch called on Indian authorities to end discriminatory policies and hate speech, halt harassment of minorities and civil society, and drop politically motivated charges. “Indian authorities should ensure justice for those harmed and stop prosecuting activists and critics,” the report said.