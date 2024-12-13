India doesn’t endorse Hasina’s criticism of the interim govt: Vikram Misri

India has clarified its stance on fallen prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent criticisms of the interim government in Dhaka, saying that New Delhi does not endorse her remarks and it remains a pinprick in the bilateral relationship.
Indian daily The Hindu reported that the Indian external affairs secretary, Vikram Misri, provided the clarifications while briefing their parliamentary standing committee on external affairs over his recent official trip to Bangladesh.
Misri told the committee on Wednesday that the bilateral relationship with Bangladesh transcends any ‘single political party’ or a government and that India was focused on the ‘people of Bangladesh.’
Regarding the fallen prime minister’s recent remarks while being sheltered in India, the secretary said she uses ‘private communication devices’ to make comments and the Indian authorities neither provided nor facilitated any facility for her political activities from Indian soil.
He reaffirmed the traditional practice of India to refrain from interfering in other countries.
In the face of a student-led mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh and took shelter in India on 5 August. Since then, multiple audio clips of her talking to the party activists were spread on social media platforms.
prothom alo